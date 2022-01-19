Osmotica Pharma Announces Rebranding As RVL Pharma, Issues Q4 Sales Outlook
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) will change its name to RVL Pharmaceuticals plc and start trading under the new ticker (NASDAQ: RVLP).
- The Company says that the rebranding reflects RVL's strategy to become a growth company in eye care and medical aesthetics.
- Upon FDA approval in 2020, the Company launched Upneeq (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic solution for acquired blepharoptosis (droopy eyelid(s)) or ptosis.
- The Company also posted Q4 FY21 net sales for Upneeq grew by approximately 41% sequentially, to $3.1 million.
- The cumulative unique pharmacy prescribers at year-end 2021 was 10,500, +30% Q/Q.
- At year-end 2021, approximately 1,000 eye care providers participated in the direct dispense program.
- Optometry accounted for about 62% of Upneeq's prescriber base, with ophthalmology representing approximately 38%.
- The prescription mix for Upneeq was approximately 60% for 30-count equivalent units and 40% for the 90-count equivalent units in Q4 FY21.
- When combined with the direct dispense program, the Company sold over 39,000 30-count equivalent units in Q4, an approximately 50% increase from the 26,500 30-count equivalent units sold q3 FY21.
- The Company is targeting Q4 FY22 net sales of $20 million and $25 million combined between eyecare and medical aesthetics.
- Price Action: OSMT shares are up 2.70% at $1.14 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
