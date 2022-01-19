 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Osmotica Pharma Announces Rebranding As RVL Pharma, Issues Q4 Sales Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Osmotica Pharma Announces Rebranding As RVL Pharma, Issues Q4 Sales Outlook

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) will change its name to RVL Pharmaceuticals plc and start trading under the new ticker (NASDAQ: RVLP).

  • The Company says that the rebranding reflects RVL's strategy to become a growth company in eye care and medical aesthetics.
  • Upon FDA approval in 2020, the Company launched Upneeq (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic solution for acquired blepharoptosis (droopy eyelid(s)) or ptosis. 
  • Related: Osmotica Under Pressure On $35M Equity Raise To Pay Off Debt.
  • The Company also posted Q4 FY21 net sales for Upneeq grew by approximately 41% sequentially, to $3.1 million.
  • The cumulative unique pharmacy prescribers at year-end 2021 was 10,500, +30% Q/Q.
  • At year-end 2021, approximately 1,000 eye care providers participated in the direct dispense program.
  • Optometry accounted for about 62% of Upneeq's prescriber base, with ophthalmology representing approximately 38%.
  • The prescription mix for Upneeq was approximately 60% for 30-count equivalent units and 40% for the 90-count equivalent units in Q4 FY21.
  • When combined with the direct dispense program, the Company sold over 39,000 30-count equivalent units in Q4, an approximately 50% increase from the 26,500 30-count equivalent units sold q3 FY21.
  • The Company is targeting Q4 FY22 net sales of $20 million and $25 million combined between eyecare and medical aesthetics.
  • Price Action: OSMT shares are up 2.70% at $1.14 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Says Q4 Net Sales For UNPEEQ Targeted To Range From $20M-$25M
54 Biggest Movers From Thursday
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com