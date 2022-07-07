Why Kiromic BioPharma Shares Are Trading Higher Today?

by

Kiromic BioPharma Inc KRBP has completed the construction of its expanded current good manufacturing practice manufacturing facility in Houston.

has completed the construction of its expanded current good manufacturing practice manufacturing facility in Houston. The expanded facility located at Kiromic's headquarters is one of the conditions required for the Company to begin activating its cell therapy clinical trial for the Deltacel product candidate by the end of this year.

The completion also addresses a key component in the clinical hold communication the Company received from the FDA in June 2021.

Kiromic BioPharma Prioritizes New Gamma Delta T-Cell Product Candidate. "The on-time completion of our cGMP manufacturing facility is one of the conditions necessary to begin the activation of the Deltacel™ clinical trial by the end of this year," stated Pietro Bersani, Kiromic BioPharma's CEO.

Last month, Kiromic entered a Sponsored Research Agreement under which in vivo preclinical data will be generated from Kiromic's Gamma Delta T cell allogeneic therapies.

entered a Sponsored Research Agreement under which in vivo preclinical data will be generated from Kiromic's Gamma Delta T cell allogeneic therapies. Price Action: KRBP shares are up 16.5% at $0.44 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

