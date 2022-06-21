ñol

Kiromic BioPharma's Prioritizes New Gamma Delta T-Cell Product Candidate

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 21, 2022 1:20 PM | 1 min read
  • Kiromic BioPharma Inc KRBP has announced a strategic pipeline shift to prioritize its allogeneic, non-engineered off-the-shelf product candidate, Deltacel/KB-GDT.
  • Kiromic expects to submit its first new investigational new drug (IND) application to the FDA in 2H of 2022. 
  • The IND will seek to evaluate Deltacel in combination with a standard antitumor modality, with the expected beginning of trial activation by year-end. 
  • Related: Why Kiromic Biopharma Shares Are Skyrocketing Today?
  • Kiromic will also pursue INDs for its Procel and Isocel product candidates in combination with a standard antitumor modality in 2023.
  • These three additional IND filings will expand the Company's pipeline to five allogeneic GDT clinical trials and three product candidates.
  • Price Action: KRBP shares are up 14.60% at $0.46 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

