Kiromic BioPharma's Prioritizes New Gamma Delta T-Cell Product Candidate

Kiromic BioPharma Inc KRBP has announced a strategic pipeline shift to prioritize its allogeneic, non-engineered off-the-shelf product candidate, Deltacel/KB-GDT.

The IND will seek to evaluate Deltacel in combination with a standard antitumor modality, with the expected beginning of trial activation by year-end.

Kiromic will also pursue INDs for its Procel and Isocel product candidates in combination with a standard antitumor modality in 2023.

These three additional IND filings will expand the Company's pipeline to five allogeneic GDT clinical trials and three product candidates.

Price Action: KRBP shares are up 14.60% at $0.46 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

