MediWound's EscharEx Shows Safe, Effective, Rapid Debridement Of Leg Ulcers

announced results from its Phase 2 pharmacology study of EscharEx for the debridement of lower leg ulcers. 70% of patients achieved complete debridement during treatment within up to 8 applications. On average, complete debridement was achieved after 3.9 applications of EscharEx.

Additionally, an average reduction of 35% in wound size was achieved by the end of the 2-week follow-up period.

In all patients that were positive for biofilm at baseline, the biofilm was reduced substantially to single individual microorganisms or entirely removed by the end of treatment.

Seven patients had positive red fluorescence (indicative of bacteria) at baseline, and the average red fluorescence was reduced from 1.69 cm2 pre-treatment to 0.60 cm2 post-treatment.

Biomarker analysis from wound fluid is ongoing, and safety data shows EscharEx is safe and well-tolerated.

