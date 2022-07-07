ñol

MediWound's EscharEx Shows Safe, Effective, Rapid Debridement Of Leg Ulcers

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 7, 2022 9:19 AM | 1 min read
  • MediWound Ltd MDWD announced results from its Phase 2 pharmacology study of EscharEx for the debridement of lower leg ulcers.
  • 70% of patients achieved complete debridement during treatment within up to 8 applications. On average, complete debridement was achieved after 3.9 applications of EscharEx. 
  • Additionally, an average reduction of 35% in wound size was achieved by the end of the 2-week follow-up period. 
  • Related: MediWound Posts Promising EscharEx Data For Chronic Wounds.
  • In all patients that were positive for biofilm at baseline, the biofilm was reduced substantially to single individual microorganisms or entirely removed by the end of treatment. 
  • Seven patients had positive red fluorescence (indicative of bacteria) at baseline, and the average red fluorescence was reduced from 1.69 cm2 pre-treatment to 0.60 cm2 post-treatment. 
  • Biomarker analysis from wound fluid is ongoing, and safety data shows EscharEx is safe and well-tolerated.
  • Price Action: MDWD shares are up 1.10% at $1.83 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

