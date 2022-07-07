ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Portage Biotech Bolsters Pipeline With Acquisition Of Four Adenosine Pathway-Targeting Candidates

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 7, 2022 6:58 AM | 1 min read
  • Portage Biotech Inc PRTG has agreed to acquire Tarus Therapeutics, a private company developing adenosine receptor antagonists.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Portage will acquire Tarus for 2.4 million shares with the assumption of $3 million of liabilities. 
  • Additionally, payments of up to $32 million would be triggered upon achieving future development and sales milestones. 
  • As a result of the transaction, Portage acquires four assets, including:
  • TT-10 (now PORT-6): An adenosine receptor type 2A inhibitor for solid tumors. Portage expects to move into a Phase 1/2 trial by the end of 2022.
  • TT-4 (now PORT-7): An adenosine receptor type 2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors. Clinical development is expected to start in 2023.
  • TT-53 (now PORT-8): Dual inhibitor of adenosine receptors. Portage plans to submit an IND in the near future.
  • TT-3 (now PORT-9): Gut selective A2B inhibitor for gastrointestinal cancers, currently in preclinical studies.
  • Concurrent with the acquisition, Portage has entered into a committed share purchase agreement for up to $30 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund LLC, extending Portage's total cash runway into 2024.
  • Price Action: PRTG shares closed higher by 2.52% at $7.72 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechM&ANewsHealth CareGeneral