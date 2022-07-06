Applied Molecular Shares Tumble After Disappointing Data From Mid-Stage Ulcerative Colitis Study

Applied Molecular Transport Inc AMTI has announced topline Phase 2 results from the MARKET combination trial for AMT-101 in ulcerative colitis (UC).

In the MARKET trial, patients received either AMT-101 3mg combined with AbbVie Inc's ABBV Humira (adalimumab) or adalimumab alone (with placebo).

Humira (adalimumab) or adalimumab alone (with placebo). The clinical remission rate in the adalimumab alone arm was higher than historical anti-TNFα monotherapy benchmarks.

The data from the MARKET trial did not demonstrate added clinical benefit in the combination arm compared to the adalimumab alone arm at week 8.

Of the 49 evaluable patients, 31.8% of patients treated in the combination arm achieved clinical remission versus 33.3% in patients receiving adalimumab alone at week 8.

Sub-group analysis revealed that patients with a shorter duration of UC had clinical remission rates of 43.8% in the combination arm versus 15.4% in the adalimumab alone arm.

In patients with longer duration, clinical remission rates were 0.0% in the combination arm versus 50.0% in the adalimumab alone group.

These data suggest that AMT-101 combination treatment earlier in the course of UC may be more beneficial than anti-TNFα alone within five years of diagnosis.

Price Action: AMTI shares are down 36.9% at $1.92 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.