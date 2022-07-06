ñol

Applied Molecular Shares Tumble After Disappointing Data From Mid-Stage Ulcerative Colitis Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 6, 2022 8:56 AM | 1 min read

Applied Molecular Transport Inc AMTI has announced topline Phase 2 results from the MARKET combination trial for AMT-101 in ulcerative colitis (UC). 

  • In the MARKET trial, patients received either AMT-101 3mg combined with AbbVie Inc's ABBV Humira (adalimumab) or adalimumab alone (with placebo). 
  • The clinical remission rate in the adalimumab alone arm was higher than historical anti-TNFα monotherapy benchmarks. 
  • The data from the MARKET trial did not demonstrate added clinical benefit in the combination arm compared to the adalimumab alone arm at week 8. 
  • Of the 49 evaluable patients, 31.8% of patients treated in the combination arm achieved clinical remission versus 33.3% in patients receiving adalimumab alone at week 8. 
  • Sub-group analysis revealed that patients with a shorter duration of UC had clinical remission rates of 43.8% in the combination arm versus 15.4% in the adalimumab alone arm. 
  • In patients with longer duration, clinical remission rates were 0.0% in the combination arm versus 50.0% in the adalimumab alone group.
  • These data suggest that AMT-101 combination treatment earlier in the course of UC may be more beneficial than anti-TNFα alone within five years of diagnosis. 
  • Price Action: AMTI shares are down 36.9% at $1.92 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

