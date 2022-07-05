TYME Technologies Shares Surge On Merger Agreement With Syros Pharma

- Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc SYRS has agreed to acquire TYME Technologies Inc TYME, including its pipeline assets and net cash, after accounting for wind-down and transaction expenses currently estimated to be approximately $60 million.
- Syros expects to issue approximately 74.3 million shares. TYME stockholders are expected to receive approximately 0.4312 shares of Syros shares for each share of TYME share.
- The combined company will be led by Syros' existing management team, including Nancy Simonian, CEO of Syros. It will focus on advancing Syros' pipeline of small molecule medicines for cancer.
- Related: Syros' CDK12 Inhibitor Shows Anti Tumor Activity In Preclinical Studies.
- Concurrent with the merger, Syros announced an oversubscribed $130 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing at a price per unit of $0.94.
- Following the merger's closing, the combined company's total cash balance is expected to be approximately $240 million, sufficient to fund Syros' planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2025.
- The transactions are expected to close in the second half of 2022.
- Price Action: SYRS shares closed at $0.91 on Friday. TYME shares are up 46.78% at $0.39 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.