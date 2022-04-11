Syros' CDK12 Inhibitor Shows Anti Tumor Activity In Preclinical Studies

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc SYRS announced new preclinical data from its CDK12 inhibitor program, demonstrating robust anti-tumor activity in models of breast, lung, and ovarian cancer, including in a PARP inhibitor-resistant model.

The data support the advancement of a development candidate from Syros' CDK12 inhibitor program towards clinical development.

As a single agent in cancer cell models, the CDK12 inhibitor induced DNA damage, cell cycle dysregulation, and genomic instability leading to growth inhibition and apoptosis.

Additionally, as a single agent in in vivo cancer models, the Company's CDK12 inhibitor demonstrated tumor regressions in small cell lung cancer and breast cancer models at well-tolerated doses.

Syros Posts Updated Data From CDK7 Inhibitor In Various Solid Tumor Settings. In combination in vitro, the CDK12 inhibitor exhibited synergistic or additive antiproliferative effects with lurbinectedin and olaparib, with increases in DNA damage and impaired DNA damage repair.

Lurbinectedin is marketed by Jazz Pharmaceutical Inc JAZZ as Zepzelca and AstraZeneca Plc AZN - Merck & Co Inc's MRK market olaparib under Lynparza name.

as Zepzelca and - market olaparib under Lynparza name. Price Action: SYRS shares are down 7.83% at $1.06 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.