Syros' CDK12 Inhibitor Shows Anti Tumor Activity In Preclinical Studies

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 11, 2022 9:21 AM | 1 min read

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc SYRS announced new preclinical data from its CDK12 inhibitor program, demonstrating robust anti-tumor activity in models of breast, lung, and ovarian cancer, including in a PARP inhibitor-resistant model. 

  • The data support the advancement of a development candidate from Syros' CDK12 inhibitor program towards clinical development. 
  • As a single agent in cancer cell models, the CDK12 inhibitor induced DNA damage, cell cycle dysregulation, and genomic instability leading to growth inhibition and apoptosis. 
  • Additionally, as a single agent in in vivo cancer models, the Company's CDK12 inhibitor demonstrated tumor regressions in small cell lung cancer and breast cancer models at well-tolerated doses.
  • Related: Syros Posts Updated Data From CDK7 Inhibitor In Various Solid Tumor Settings.
  • In combination in vitro, the CDK12 inhibitor exhibited synergistic or additive antiproliferative effects with lurbinectedin and olaparib, with increases in DNA damage and impaired DNA damage repair. 
  • Lurbinectedin is marketed by Jazz Pharmaceutical Inc JAZZ as Zepzelca and AstraZeneca Plc AZNMerck & Co Inc's MRK market olaparib under Lynparza name.
  • Price Action: SYRS shares are down 7.83% at $1.06 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

