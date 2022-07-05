ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Seagen's Tucatinib/Trastuzumab Combo Shows Encouraging Antitumor Activity In Pretreated Colorectal Cancer Patients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 5, 2022 7:26 AM | 1 min read
  • Seagen Inc SGEN announced full results from the phase 2 MOUNTAINEER trial, which showed Tukysa (tucatinib) combined with trastuzumab was well-tolerated with durable responses in patients with previously treated HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). 
  • Topline results were announced in May.
  • At a median duration of follow-up of 20.7 months, the data showed a 38.1% confirmed objective response rate (cORR) in Tukysa plus trastuzumab combo regime. 
  • The median duration of response (DoR) in these patients was 12.4 months. Median progression-free survival was 8.2 months, and median overall survival was 24.1 months. 
  • Read Next: This Analyst Believes Seagen Is Evaluating Strategic Alternatives.
  • In a cohort of patients who received tucatinib monotherapy (n=30), the ORR by 12 weeks was 3.3%, and the disease control rate was 80.0%. 
  • The most common treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs) in patients who received tucatinib and trastuzumab were diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, and infusion-related reaction. The most common Grade ≥3 AE was hypertension.
  • Price Action: SGEN shares closed at $180.11 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefscolorectal cancerPhase 2 TrialBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral