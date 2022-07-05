Brii Biosciences Exercises Option For Vir Biotechnology's Hepatitis B Antibody In Greater China

- China-based biotechnology company Brii Biosciences Limited exercised its option to acquire exclusive development and commercialization rights for VIR-3434 in Greater China as part of its broader collaboration with Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR
- VIR-3434, also known as BRII-877, is a broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibody targeting HBV in Phase 2 development. This is Brii Bio's second option exercise for a Vir infectious disease program, with two remaining options still available to the company.
- Under the terms of the agreement, following the exercise of the option for VIR-3434 (BRII-877), Brii Bio will pay an option exercise fee, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, and tiered royalty payments based on net sales with royalty rates from mid-teens to mid-twenties.
- In May 2018, the companies entered into a collaboration under which Brii Bio was granted the option to acquire exclusive rights to certain Vir programs in Greater China.
- In June 2020, Brii Bio exercised its option to acquire the exclusive rights to further develop and commercialize BRII-835 (VIR-2218) in Greater China.
- Price Action: VIR shares closed higher by 1.57% at $25.87 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.