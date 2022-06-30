Codiak BioSciences' Engineered Exosome Candidates Show Early Antitumor Activity

by

announced platform-validating clinical data from Phase 1 trials of exoSTING and exoIL-12, and it plans to advance both candidates into Phase 2 trials. In an open-label Phase 1 trial, exoIL-12 demonstrated a differentiating favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no detectable systemic exposure of IL-12 and no treatment-related adverse events.

The two patients with cutaneous T cell lymphoma who have been treated each received multiple injections of exoIL-12 and experienced tumor regressions in both injected and non-injected lesions, including a partial response in one patient.

In the Phase 1/2 trial of exoSTING in late-stage refractory solid tumors, data across all five dose cohorts showed that repeat doses of exoSTING were well-tolerated and demonstrated tumor retention with no systemic exposure of the STING agonist.

In a subset of patients, tumor shrinkage was observed in injected and uninjected lesions.

Price Action: CDAK shares traded lower by 16.2% at $3.05 on the last check Thursday.

