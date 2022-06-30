ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Codiak BioSciences' Engineered Exosome Candidates Show Early Antitumor Activity

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 30, 2022 9:44 AM | 1 min read
  • Codiak BioSciences Inc CDAK announced platform-validating clinical data from Phase 1 trials of exoSTING and exoIL-12, and it plans to advance both candidates into Phase 2 trials. 
  • In an open-label Phase 1 trial, exoIL-12 demonstrated a differentiating favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no detectable systemic exposure of IL-12 and no treatment-related adverse events. 
  • The two patients with cutaneous T cell lymphoma who have been treated each received multiple injections of exoIL-12 and experienced tumor regressions in both injected and non-injected lesions, including a partial response in one patient. 
  • Read Next: Codiak BioSciences's Pan Beta-Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Encouraging Action In Animal Studies.
  • In the Phase 1/2 trial of exoSTING in late-stage refractory solid tumors, data across all five dose cohorts showed that repeat doses of exoSTING were well-tolerated and demonstrated tumor retention with no systemic exposure of the STING agonist.
  • In a subset of patients, tumor shrinkage was observed in injected and uninjected lesions.  
  • Price Action: CDAK shares traded lower by 16.2% at $3.05 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsPhase 1 TrialBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral