Codiak BioSciences's Pan Beta-Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Encouraging Action In Animal Studies

- Codiak BioSciences Inc CDAK announced new preclinical data from its pan beta-coronavirus vaccine program.
- The data demonstrate the potential for the vaccine candidate to induce cross-neutralizing antibody protection against multiple strains and an antigen-specific & immune response against structurally conserved regions of various coronavirus variants.
- Preclinical data showed a durable antibody response lasting at least eight months in a mouse model.
- Induction of mucosal immune responses in vaccinated mice was equivalent to responses in humans immunized with an mRNA vaccine and induction of lung resident memory CD4 and CD8 T cells when administered intranasally.
- Data also exhibited 100% survival and minimal evidence of infection in lung tissues upon challenge with the Delta variant.
- The engineered exosome-based vaccine candidate is derived from Codiak's exoVACC platform that can deliver antigens and adjuvants simultaneously and selectively to the same antigen-presenting cells.
- Price Action: CDAK shares closed at $3.88 on Wednesday.
