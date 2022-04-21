Codiak BioSciences's Pan Beta-Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Encouraging Action In Animal Studies

by

Codiak BioSciences Inc CDAK announced new preclinical data from its pan beta-coronavirus vaccine program.

announced new preclinical data from its pan beta-coronavirus vaccine program. The data demonstrate the potential for the vaccine candidate to induce cross-neutralizing antibody protection against multiple strains and an antigen-specific & immune response against structurally conserved regions of various coronavirus variants.

Preclinical data showed a durable antibody response lasting at least eight months in a mouse model.

Codiak BioSciences' Precision Medicine Approach Shows Potent Activity In Cancer Models. Induction of mucosal immune responses in vaccinated mice was equivalent to responses in humans immunized with an mRNA vaccine and induction of lung resident memory CD4 and CD8 T cells when administered intranasally.

Data also exhibited 100% survival and minimal evidence of infection in lung tissues upon challenge with the Delta variant.

The engineered exosome-based vaccine candidate is derived from Codiak's exoVACC platform that can deliver antigens and adjuvants simultaneously and selectively to the same antigen-presenting cells.

Price Action: CDAK shares closed at $3.88 on Wednesday.

