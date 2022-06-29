ñol

InflaRx Provides Development Update For Vilobelimab In Skin Disorder, COVID-19

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 29, 2022 12:02 PM | 1 min read
  • InflaRx N.V. IFRX provided a development update for its monoclonal anti-C5a antibody, vilobelimab, in pyoderma gangrenosum (PG) and severe COVID-19.
  • The FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have granted orphan drug designation to vilobelimab for PG.
  • PG is a rare condition that causes large, painful sores (ulcers) to develop on the skin.
  •  In addition, the company had a productive FDA end-of-phase II meeting to its plans for a Phase 3 development program in PG. 
  • The FDA indicated its support for a randomized, controlled Phase 3 study and offered to review the study protocol. 
  • Based on the agency's feedback and recommendations, InflaRx is now finalizing the design for a Phase 3 trial.
  • InflaRx requested a meeting with the FDA to obtain guidance for a potential emergency use authorization submission of vilobelimab in COVID-19 patients.
  • Related: InflaRx Shares Plunge After Disappointing Results On Vilobelimab In Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients.
  • This has been scheduled as a Type B meeting for early Q3. In addition, the company is in ongoing dialogue with the EMA about the next steps in developing vilobelimab in mechanically ventilated severe COVID-19 patients.
  • Price Action: IFRX shares were down 6.91% at $1.42 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

