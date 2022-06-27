GSK Shares Encouraging Data From Chronic Hepatitis B Candidate

by

GSK plc GSK announced promising interim results from the B-Clear phase 2b trial of bepirovirsen in people with chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

announced promising interim results from the B-Clear phase 2b trial of bepirovirsen in people with chronic hepatitis B (CHB). The data showed that bepirovirsen reduced hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) levels and hepatitis B virus (HBV) DNA after 24 weeks of treatment.

In the group of 227 patients on standard therapy, 24 weeks of treatment with bepirovirsen resulted in 28% of patients with sharp reductions in two key biomarkers of CHB.

Meanwhile, in the cohort of 230 patients who were not already on standard therapy, 24 weeks of treatment with bepirovirsen resulted in 29% of patients with corresponding decreases in the same biomarkers.

Chris Corsico, SVP, Development, GSK, said: “Chronic hepatitis B affects nearly 300 million people with approximately 900,000 patients dying each year from its associated complications.”

GSK is also exploring combinations of bepirovirsen in Phase 2 trials, including bepirovirsen plus sequential combination with pegylated interferon (PegIFN) treatment and bepirovirsen plus GSK’s chronic hepatitis B targeted immunotherapy.

Price Action: GSK shares are down 0.23% at $43.59 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

