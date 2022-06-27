GSK Shares Encouraging Data From Chronic Hepatitis B Candidate

- GSK plc GSK announced promising interim results from the B-Clear phase 2b trial of bepirovirsen in people with chronic hepatitis B (CHB).
- The data showed that bepirovirsen reduced hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) levels and hepatitis B virus (HBV) DNA after 24 weeks of treatment.
- In the group of 227 patients on standard therapy, 24 weeks of treatment with bepirovirsen resulted in 28% of patients with sharp reductions in two key biomarkers of CHB.
- Meanwhile, in the cohort of 230 patients who were not already on standard therapy, 24 weeks of treatment with bepirovirsen resulted in 29% of patients with corresponding decreases in the same biomarkers.
- Chris Corsico, SVP, Development, GSK, said: “Chronic hepatitis B affects nearly 300 million people with approximately 900,000 patients dying each year from its associated complications.”
- GSK is also exploring combinations of bepirovirsen in Phase 2 trials, including bepirovirsen plus sequential combination with pegylated interferon (PegIFN) treatment and bepirovirsen plus GSK’s chronic hepatitis B targeted immunotherapy.
- Price Action: GSK shares are down 0.23% at $43.59 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.