RedHill Biopharma Shares Trading Higher On Improved Q1 Profitability

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 23, 2022 1:01 PM | 1 min read
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL plans announced a cost reduction plan expected to generate operational cost savings of approximately $50 million over the next 18 months.
  • Most of these savings result from an approximately one-third reduction of the U.S. commercial team workforce, streamlined operational expenditure, including SG&A expenses, and refining the company's R&D strategy to rely mostly on external funding sources. 
  • Q1 FY22 net revenues reached $18.2 million, down from $20.5 million a year ago, attributable to typical cyclical trends in Movantik sales and increased gross to net deductions related mainly to increased formulary coverage.
  • Gross margins improved from 50.2% to 55.9%
  • The company reported a narrower operating loss of $(13.2) million compared to $(18.1) million a year ago.
  • Net loss came in at $(17.1) million compared to $(22.8) million a year ago.
  • Price Action: RDHL shares are up 2.02% at $0.78 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

