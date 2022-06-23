Evaxion Biotech To Test EVX-03 DNA Vaccine For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

by

Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX has selected EVX-03 as the product candidate within its DNA technology platform to target a new indication with planned regulatory filing in H2 2022.

has selected EVX-03 as the product candidate within its DNA technology platform to target a new indication with planned regulatory filing in H2 2022. We currently have two product candidates in the DNA technology platform, EVX-02, and EVX-03. Based on preclinical results, the company has decided to move EVX-03 in an upcoming clinical trial in a new indication.

EVX-03 is optimized with an APC-targeting unit (Antigen-Presenting Cell), which has shown promising preclinical data, significant tumor reduction at very low doses, and a clear dose-response relationship in all preclinical models.

Evaxion has decided to continue the development of EVX-03 in patients with advanced disease and plans to target non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EVX-03.

EVX-02 is currently being tested in a phase 1/2a trial in patients with resectable melanoma. A full clinical readout is expected in Q2 2023.

Earlier this month, Evaxion announced an equity purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund for up to $40 million of its American Depositary Shares.

Price Action: EVAX shares are up 4.55% at $1.84 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.