by

Vaccitech plc VACC announced an update to the interim analysis of safety and efficacy data from the HBV002 study evaluating ChAdOx1-HBV and MVA-HBV vaccines (VTP-300) in chronic HBV patients who are virally suppressed with oral anti-viral therapies.

announced an update to the interim analysis of safety and efficacy data from the HBV002 study evaluating ChAdOx1-HBV and MVA-HBV vaccines (VTP-300) in chronic HBV patients who are virally suppressed with oral anti-viral therapies. In the VTP-300 monotherapy group, meaningful and durable reductions of HBsAg were seen in all three patients with baseline HBsAg under 50 IU/mL.

Related: Vaccitech Posts Interim Efficacy Data From Early-Stage Hepatitis B Trial.

Vaccitech Posts Interim Efficacy Data From Early-Stage Hepatitis B Trial. HBsAg is a hallmark of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

These three patients had 0.7, 0.7, and 1.4 log10 declines two months after the last VTP-300 and persisted in all three patients at their latest follow-up five or eight months after the last VTP-300.

For the first eight patients who received VTP-300 in combination with a single low dose of nivolumab at the time of the booster dose, the mean reduction in HBsAg was over 1 log10 at six months and persisted with a mean decline of 1.15 log10 at eight months after the last dose of VTP-300.

One patient developed a non-detectable HBsAg level, which continued eight months after the last dose of VTP-300.

Enrollment in the HBV002 study is complete, with 55 patients enrolled.

Updated interim analysis for all patients at the six-month follow-up timepoint is expected at the end of 2022.

Price Action: VACC shares are up 21.70% at $5.55 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.