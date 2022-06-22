ñol

Vaccitech's Vaccine Induced Sustained Reductions In Hepatitis B Associated Antigens

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 1:34 PM | 1 min read
  • Vaccitech plc VACC announced an update to the interim analysis of safety and efficacy data from the HBV002 study evaluating ChAdOx1-HBV and MVA-HBV vaccines (VTP-300) in chronic HBV patients who are virally suppressed with oral anti-viral therapies.
  • In the VTP-300 monotherapy group, meaningful and durable reductions of HBsAg were seen in all three patients with baseline HBsAg under 50 IU/mL.
  • Related: Vaccitech Posts Interim Efficacy Data From Early-Stage Hepatitis B Trial.
  • HBsAg is a hallmark of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.
  • These three patients had 0.7, 0.7, and 1.4 log10 declines two months after the last VTP-300 and persisted in all three patients at their latest follow-up five or eight months after the last VTP-300.
  • For the first eight patients who received VTP-300 in combination with a single low dose of nivolumab at the time of the booster dose, the mean reduction in HBsAg was over 1 log10 at six months and persisted with a mean decline of 1.15 log10 at eight months after the last dose of VTP-300.
  • One patient developed a non-detectable HBsAg level, which continued eight months after the last dose of VTP-300.
  • Enrollment in the HBV002 study is complete, with 55 patients enrolled.
  • Updated interim analysis for all patients at the six-month follow-up timepoint is expected at the end of 2022.
  • Price Action: VACC shares are up 21.70% at $5.55 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

