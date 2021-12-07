Vaccitech Posts Interim Efficacy Data From Early-Stage Hepatitis B Trial
- Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC) has announced an interim analysis of safety and efficacy data of VTP-300 from the HBV002 study, including a review of surface antigen (HBsAg) levels in chronic Hepatitis B patients.
- Data from an interim analysis of immunogenicity and safety in Groups 1 and 2 were recently reported at the 2021 AASLD The Liver Meeting.
- A broader efficacy data set has been analyzed, including patients receiving VTP-300 in combination with low-dose nivolumab (Groups 3 and 4).
- The Company has concluded that the results support a protocol change that will focus on enrolling patients into Groups 2 and 3.
- Interim data from 27 patients demonstrated noted changes in surface antigen (HBsAg) levels, especially in the group receiving low-dose nivolumab with the heterologous boost (VTP-300).
- Enrollment into HBV002 will continue into 2022, and further interim analysis, including more HBsAg level data, is anticipated during 1H of 2022.
- Data from a previous interim analysis of HBV002 showed that VTP-300 was well-tolerated in Hepatitis B patients and that induced T cells were shown to be cross-reactive to two major HBV genotypes (C and D).
- Price Action: VACC shares are down 1.35% at $11.60 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
