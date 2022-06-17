ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

BMO Capital Sees Over 400% Upside For This Small Gene-Editing Stock

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 17, 2022 2:26 PM | 1 min read
  • BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Graphite Bio Inc GRPH, with a price target of $12 and an Outperform rating.
  • The analyst notes that Graphite's gene editing approach involves a DNA repair mechanism that is known to be less vulnerable to errors. 
  • BMO writes that Graphite's platform is expected to be safer than existing approaches while maintaining sufficiently high efficacy.
  • The analyst writes that the company's GPH101 utilizes a gene correction strategy to reverse the SCD-driving mutation to restore normal adult hemoglobin (HbA) expression. 
  • It offers a differentiated strategy from competitors and could provide superior prevention of end-organ damage in the longer run.
  • A 25% probability of success for GPH101 and expected Ph1/2 readout in 2023 achieving ~55%+ HbA levels will drive more than 50% upside in the stock.
  • "Beyond SCD, Graphite's preclinical programs target diseases with high unmet need, including Beta-thalassemia and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency... Graphite's gene editing platform allows for gene correction, replacement, and insertion, providing significant optionality around addressable diseases," BMO writes.
  • Price Action: GRPH shares are up 13.10% at $2.42 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CarePrice TargetInitiationAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral