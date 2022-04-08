Clovis Oncology Targeted Cancer Radiation Therapy Shows Greater Tumor Inhibition

Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS announced two abstracts featuring non-clinical data from studies evaluating FAP-2286 and Rubraca and a Trial-in-Progress poster detailing the Phase 1 portion of the LuMIERE study.

In a new non-clinical data analysis, FAP-2286 demonstrated a potent human fibroblast activation protein (FAP) affinity by biochemical and cell-based assays.

Additionally, lutetium-177 (177Lu)-FAP-2286 showed longer tumor retention, resulting in more significant tumor inhibition than lutetium-177 (177Lu)-FAPI-46, a FAP-targeted radiotracer developed for therapeutic applications at the University of Heidelberg, Germany.

Approximately 50 patients will be enrolled in the Phase 1 portion of LuMIERE trial, which is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors.

Related: Clovis Oncology's Rubraca Significantly Improves PFS In Ovarian Cancer Regardless Of Biomarker Status.

Clovis Oncology's Rubraca Significantly Improves PFS In Ovarian Cancer Regardless Of Biomarker Status. The Phase 1 portion is evaluating the safety of 177Lu-FAP-2286 and will identify the recommended Phase 2 dose and schedule.

Phase 2 expansion cohorts in multiple tumor types are planned for later in 2022.

Separately, non-clinical data evaluating Rubraca efficacy in a panel of tumors with deleterious alterations in a core group of non-BRCA HRR genes showed responses similar to the efficacy observed in BRCA1/2-altered models.

Price Action: CLVS shares are down 1.85% at $2.65 during the market session on the last check Friday.