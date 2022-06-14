Exscientia -Evotec Cancer Therapy Shows Encouraging Action In Healthy Volunteers

- Exscientia plc EXAI announced data from its Phase 1 healthy volunteer study of EXS-21546, its highly selective A2A receptor antagonist.
- The drug candidate is co-invented and developed through a collaboration between Exscientia and Evotec SE EVO.
- Topline data confirmed Exscientia’s target product profile design, including potency, high receptor selectivity, and expected low brain exposure with no CNS adverse events reported.
- The study showed that observed human PK for EXS-21546 was in line with what had been designed for and predicted in preclinical modeling.
- EXS-21546 showed dose-dependent inhibition of CREB phosphorylation in CD8-positive cells, with the PD profile mirroring plasma exposure.
- Inhibition of A2A receptor signaling was sustained over the BID dosing period, demonstrating lasting target engagement.
- EXS-21546 was well-tolerated, with no CNS adverse events reported in the SAD portion at all doses and the MAD portion at 150mg BID.
- Exscientia expects to initiate a Phase 1b/2 study of EXS-21546 in patients with high adenosine signature solid tumors in the second half of 2022. The Phase 1b/2 study is being designed to evaluate higher doses of EXS-21546.
- Price Action: EXAI shares are down 3.70% at $11.96 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.