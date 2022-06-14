ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Exscientia -Evotec Cancer Therapy Shows Encouraging Action In Healthy Volunteers

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 14, 2022 10:23 AM | 1 min read
  • Exscientia plc EXAI announced data from its Phase 1 healthy volunteer study of EXS-21546, its highly selective A2A receptor antagonist.
  • The drug candidate is ​​co-invented and developed through a collaboration between Exscientia and Evotec SE EVO.
  • Topline data confirmed Exscientia’s target product profile design, including potency, high receptor selectivity, and expected low brain exposure with no CNS adverse events reported.
  • The study showed that observed human PK for EXS-21546 was in line with what had been designed for and predicted in preclinical modeling.
  • EXS-21546 showed dose-dependent inhibition of CREB phosphorylation in CD8-positive cells, with the PD profile mirroring plasma exposure. 
  • Inhibition of A2A receptor signaling was sustained over the BID dosing period, demonstrating lasting target engagement.
  • EXS-21546 was well-tolerated, with no CNS adverse events reported in the SAD portion at all doses and the MAD portion at 150mg BID. 
  • Exscientia expects to initiate a Phase 1b/2 study of EXS-21546 in patients with high adenosine signature solid tumors in the second half of 2022. The Phase 1b/2 study is being designed to evaluate higher doses of EXS-21546.
  • Price Action: EXAI shares are down 3.70% at $11.96 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapGeneral