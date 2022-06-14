Exscientia -Evotec Cancer Therapy Shows Encouraging Action In Healthy Volunteers

by

announced data from its Phase 1 healthy volunteer study of EXS-21546, its highly selective A2A receptor antagonist. The drug candidate is ​​co-invented and developed through a collaboration between Exscientia and Evotec SE EVO .

. Topline data confirmed Exscientia’s target product profile design, including potency, high receptor selectivity, and expected low brain exposure with no CNS adverse events reported.

The study showed that observed human PK for EXS-21546 was in line with what had been designed for and predicted in preclinical modeling.

EXS-21546 showed dose-dependent inhibition of CREB phosphorylation in CD8-positive cells, with the PD profile mirroring plasma exposure.

Inhibition of A2A receptor signaling was sustained over the BID dosing period, demonstrating lasting target engagement.

EXS-21546 was well-tolerated, with no CNS adverse events reported in the SAD portion at all doses and the MAD portion at 150mg BID.

Exscientia expects to initiate a Phase 1b/2 study of EXS-21546 in patients with high adenosine signature solid tumors in the second half of 2022. The Phase 1b/2 study is being designed to evaluate higher doses of EXS-21546.

Price Action: EXAI shares are down 3.70% at $11.96 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

