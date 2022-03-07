 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Optinose's XHANCE Meets Primary Endpoints In Chronic Sinusitis Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 10:23am   Comments
Share:
Optinose's XHANCE Meets Primary Endpoints In Chronic Sinusitis Trial

Optinose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) has announced positive data from the ReOpen1 Phase 3 trial of Xhance (fluticasone propionate) Exhalation Delivery System in chronic sinusitis.

  • The trial met both of its co-primary endpoints - First, a composite symptom score (comprising nasal congestion, facial pain or pressure, and nasal discharge) and second, an objective measure of disease in the sinus cavities.
  • A statistically significant improvement was demonstrated in patients with chronic sinusitis treated with the Xhance compared to patients receiving an Exhalation Delivery System placebo.
  • The Company expects topline results from ReOpen2, the second of its two Phase 3 trials for Xhance in chronic sinusitis, in Q2 of 2022.
  • The safety profile and tolerability of Xhance were generally consistent with its currently labeled safety profile. 
  • Adverse events occurring at a rate of more than 3% with Xhance and more common than the Exhalation Delivery System placebo group were: epistaxis, nasopharyngitis, asthma, and cataract (nuclear and cortical).
  • Detailed results from the trial will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal and presentation at future medical meetings.
  • Price Action: OPTN shares are up 2.21% at $2.78 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OPTN)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com