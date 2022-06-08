Initial Positive Results For Cocaine Addiction Treatment Announced

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

SciSparc SPRC a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system announced initial positive pre-clinical results for treatment for cocaine addiction using MEAI, a novel psychedelic molecule of Clearmind Medicine Inc. ((CMNDF ) CWY.

SciSparc recently announced the collaborated filing of a provisional patent application related to treating cocaine addiction with Clearmind based on SciSparc’s CannAmide™ compound and Clearmind’s MEAI.

The pre-clinical trials show possible positive results.

"We are excited about Clearmind's results, in light of the potential synergistic effect between SciSparc’s CannAmide compound and Clearmind’s MEAI, as previously demonstrated in joint studies, which reflected the dose dependency effect. We plan to continue to investigate these findings, which for the first time point to a potential treatment for cocaine addiction. Since commencing the collaboration with Clearmind, we have been able to present successful results for our proprietary combination treatment” commented Oz Adler, SciSparc's Chief Executive Officer.

"It is our intention to further investigate the effect of this treatment on different addictions and other binge behaviors".

The pre-clinical trial was led by Professor Gal Yadid and his team from the Gonda Multidisciplinary Brain Research Center located at Bar Ilan University (Ramat Gan, Israel) and was designed to evaluate the possible reward-like effects of MEAI.

Four different doses of MEAI were compared to cocaine in the conditioned place preference (CPP) model in male Sprague-Dawley rats. Rats received either MEAI or cocaine.

Based on statistically significant reductions in the reward effect as compared to cocaine, it was determined that MEAI is not rewarding. Additionally, some rats that received cocaine were treated with MEAI on the test day to determine if MEAI has a treatment-like effect. Rats were conditioned with cocaine and on the day of the test were treated with MEAI.

The results obtained suggest MEAI’s ability to abolish cocaine induced conditioned place preference. The results of this ground-breaking research show potential for the first dedicated cocaine addiction treatment.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.