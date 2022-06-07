ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

AlloVir's Posoleucel Shows Early Safety In Kidney Transplant Recipients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 12:07 PM | 1 min read
  • AlloVir Inc ALVR announced preliminary, blinded data from an ongoing Phase 2 study of posoleucel for BK viremia (BKV) in adult kidney transplant recipients. 
  • These data provide an early indication of the safety and tolerability profile of posoleucel in kidney transplant recipients with BK viremia, which is associated with reduced graft survival and has no approved treatment. 
  • In this preliminary blinded analysis, headache, reported in six patients (10%), was the only adverse event judged by investigators to be related to the study drug that occurred in more than 5% of patients. 
  • Related: Why AlloVir Stock Is Surging Today.
  • No grade 3-4 adverse events, treatment-related serious adverse events, treatment discontinuations due to adverse events, or deaths were reported. 
  • There were no cases of graft rejection and no episodes of graft versus host disease or cytokine release syndrome. 
  • Declines in median BK viral load were observed in this blinded dataset irrespective of the baseline BK viral load. 
  • Topline, unblinded study results from all 61 patients are expectedin Q1 2023, after completion of the study at the end of this year.
  • Price Action: ALVR shares are up 3.09% at $4 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareGeneral