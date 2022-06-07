AlloVir's Posoleucel Shows Early Safety In Kidney Transplant Recipients

by

announced preliminary, blinded data from an ongoing Phase 2 study of posoleucel for BK viremia (BKV) in adult kidney transplant recipients. These data provide an early indication of the safety and tolerability profile of posoleucel in kidney transplant recipients with BK viremia, which is associated with reduced graft survival and has no approved treatment.

In this preliminary blinded analysis, headache, reported in six patients (10%), was the only adverse event judged by investigators to be related to the study drug that occurred in more than 5% of patients.

No grade 3-4 adverse events, treatment-related serious adverse events, treatment discontinuations due to adverse events, or deaths were reported.

There were no cases of graft rejection and no episodes of graft versus host disease or cytokine release syndrome.

Declines in median BK viral load were observed in this blinded dataset irrespective of the baseline BK viral load.

Topline, unblinded study results from all 61 patients are expectedin Q1 2023, after completion of the study at the end of this year.

Price Action: ALVR shares are up 3.09% at $4 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

