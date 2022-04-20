 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why AlloVir Stock Is Surging Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2022 9:46am   Comments
Share:
Why AlloVir Stock Is Surging Today

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ: ALVR) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to its lead investigational multi-virus-specific T cell therapy, posoleucel.

The posoleucel designation is for the prevention of clinically significant infections and disease from six devastating viruses that commonly impact high-risk adult and pediatric patients following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplants: adenovirus, BK virus, cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpes virus-6 and JC virus. 

AlloVir noted that this is the third Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation the FDA has granted for posoleucel.

AlloVir is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in pediatric and adult patients with weakened immune systems.

See Also: Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Wednesday, April 20

ALVR 52-Week Range: $5.19 - $26.41

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 31.4% at $7.09 at press time.

Photo: fernandozhiminaicela from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALVR)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Windtree Jumps On Istaroxime Data, Arcturus' COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Data, FDA Rejects Teva's Schizophrenia Med, Otonomy Aces Hearing Loss Study
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com