Why AlloVir Stock Is Surging Today

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ: ALVR) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to its lead investigational multi-virus-specific T cell therapy, posoleucel.

The posoleucel designation is for the prevention of clinically significant infections and disease from six devastating viruses that commonly impact high-risk adult and pediatric patients following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplants: adenovirus, BK virus, cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpes virus-6 and JC virus.

AlloVir noted that this is the third Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation the FDA has granted for posoleucel.

AlloVir is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in pediatric and adult patients with weakened immune systems.

See Also: Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Wednesday, April 20

ALVR 52-Week Range: $5.19 - $26.41

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 31.4% at $7.09 at press time.

Photo: fernandozhiminaicela from Pixabay.