Praxis Precision Posts Disappointing Data From Depression Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 6, 2022 8:39 AM | 1 min read
  • Praxis Precision Medicines Inc's PRAX Phase 2/3 Aria Study of PRAX-114 for major depressive disorder (MDD) did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint.
  • The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in the total score of the 17-item Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAM-D17).
  • The scale measures the frequency and intensity of depressive symptoms in individuals with major depressive disorder.
  • Praxis said it will prioritize programs in movement disorders and epilepsy moving forward. 
  • Related: Praxis' PRAX-944 Shows Promising Action In Essential Tremor Patients.
  • The strategic realignment will result in a reduction of the company's workforce and future operating expenses. As a result of the realignment, the company's cash runway will extend into 2024. 
  • The strategic alignment will focus on delivering Phase 2b results for PRAX-944 in essential tremor and proof-of-concept for PRAX-562 in epilepsy and advancing the pre-clinical pipeline.
  • Price Action: PRAX shares traded 65.1% lower at $3 premarket on the last check Monday.

