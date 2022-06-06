ñol

Curis Shares Gain On Encouraging Data Presentation From Blood Cancer Trials At ASCO Meeting

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 6, 2022 7:48 AM | 1 min read
  • Curis Inc CRIS presented clinical data from the TakeAim Lymphoma and TakeAim Leukemia studies at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
  • The TakeAim Lymphoma Phase 1/2 study is investigating emavusertib as monotherapy and in combination with ibrutinib in patients with R/R hematologic malignancies. 
  • The combination appeared to be well tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) at 200mg of emavusertib.
  • Two DLTs were observed at 300mg (stomatitis and syncope).
  • 8 of 9 evaluable patients experienced a reduction in tumor burden.
  • Related: After Leukemia Trial, FDA Puts Partial Hold On Curis' Lymphoma Study.
  • The TakeAim Leukemia study is a Phase 1/2 study examining emavusertib use as monotherapy and in combination with azacitidine or venetoclax in patients with R/R AML or high-risk MDS. 
  • Emavusertib was well-tolerated across multiple dose levels, and no dose-limiting myelosuppression was observed.
  • In patients with spliceosome-mutated R/R AML, CR/CRh rate of 40% (2 out of 5 patients) (CRh=complete response with partial hematologic recovery).
  • Consistent tumor burden reduction was observed. 4 out of 5 patients achieved blast reduction, three by ≥ 50%.
  • In patients with spliceosome-mutated R/R MDS, the objective response rate was 57%.
  • In patients with FLT3-mutated R/R AML, the CR rate was 33%.
  • Price Action: CRIS shares are up 14.9% at $1.08 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

