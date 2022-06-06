FDA Approves GSK's Measles Vaccine

by

The FDA has approved GSK Plc's GSK Priorix vaccine to prevent measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) in those aged one year and above.

Priorix vaccine to prevent measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) in those aged one year and above. The vaccine can be given in two doses. It may also be administered as a second shot to previously vaccinated individuals with the first dose of another MMR-containing vaccine.

According to a government study released last month, child vaccination rates in the U.S. fell during the COVID-19 pandemic as many children skipped doctor appointments and states eased vaccine requirements during remote learning.

"We're proud to make Priorix available in the U.S. for the first time, adding a choice for providers to help protect patients against these highly-contagious diseases," GSK Head of U.S. Vaccines Judy Stewart said.

In recent years, measles outbreaks have occurred globally, with more than 400,000 cases confirmed in 2019.

Priorix, Priorix Tetra, and chickenpox vaccine Varilrix contributed £260 million to GSK's vaccine turnover in 2021.

Price Action: GSK shares are up 1.22% at $43.24 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.