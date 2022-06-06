FDA Approves GSK's Measles Vaccine

- The FDA has approved GSK Plc's GSK Priorix vaccine to prevent measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) in those aged one year and above.
- The vaccine can be given in two doses. It may also be administered as a second shot to previously vaccinated individuals with the first dose of another MMR-containing vaccine.
- According to a government study released last month, child vaccination rates in the U.S. fell during the COVID-19 pandemic as many children skipped doctor appointments and states eased vaccine requirements during remote learning.
- "We're proud to make Priorix available in the U.S. for the first time, adding a choice for providers to help protect patients against these highly-contagious diseases," GSK Head of U.S. Vaccines Judy Stewart said.
- In recent years, measles outbreaks have occurred globally, with more than 400,000 cases confirmed in 2019.
- Priorix, Priorix Tetra, and chickenpox vaccine Varilrix contributed £260 million to GSK's vaccine turnover in 2021.
- Price Action: GSK shares are up 1.22% at $43.24 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.