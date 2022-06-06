Awakn Life Sciences Files Patent For Exclusive Rights To Use Ketamine For Treating Behavioral Addictions

Photo by Adrien Converse on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

In recent years the medical community has reportedly become more aware of the potential benefits psychedelic drugs have when it comes to treating various mental disorders, particularly depression and substance addictions However there is now emerging evidence that they potentially might be effective for behavioral addictions too.

Biotechnology companies like Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD, ATAI Life Sciences NV ATAI and Awakn Life Sciences Corp. AWKNF have been at the forefront of research and development of psychedelic therapeutics.

Just last week, Awakn Life Sciencies announced the completion of the world’s first ketamine study for behavioral addictions, which include Gambling Disorder, Binge Eating Disorder, Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder and Internet Gaming Disorder.

According to professor Celia Morgan, Awakn's head of ketamine-assisted therapy, the study’s early findings were promising and point to psychedelic drugs as a potential new treatment solution in behavioral addictions. The successful results have prompted the biotechnology company to file a patent using data from the study.

On May 26, Awakn announced filing a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application for the treatment of behavioral addictions with ketamine and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy.

If the patent is granted, Awakn would receive exclusive rights to use ketamine and ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of behavioral addictions. This may be significant, considering that there are no effective pharmacological treatments available globally for behavioral addictions. The company also believes that the market is ripe for a solution, considering that rates of behavioral addictions are increasing and few effective treatment options exist.

Gambling disorders, internet gambling disorders and binge eating disorders are all recognized in the DSM-5, a diagnostic tool that serves as the principal authority for psychiatric diagnoses in the U.S. These issues plague up to 450 million, 235 million and 100 million people globally, respectively. While compulsive sexual behavior disorder affects up to 350 million people worldwide.

Awakn’s pilot study reported a reduction of symptoms for some participants, with some also no longer meeting the criteria for a behavioral addiction diagnosis. Some individuals also showed a reduction of the symptoms, such as depression or anxiety. The treatment was overall well tolerated with no safety concerns.

“Today’s news demonstrates our focus on researching, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction,” Awakn CEO Anthony Tennyson said. “A core part of our efforts is to continually strengthen our intellectual property (IP) portfolio as we work to bring effective therapies to chronic addiction sufferers in desperate need. To be forging a path to find an effective treatment for such a vast unmet medical need is critical and an effort we are very proud to be a part of.”

The latest news positions Awakn as one of the leading companies in the emerging behavioral addictions industry at a critical time due to the alarming increase in addiction rates.

Learn more about Awakn’s solutions at awaknlifesciences.com.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.