Pfizer's Ibrance Fails To Extend Overall Survival In Newly Diagnosed Breast Cancer Setting

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 6, 2022 7:38 AM | 1 min read
  • Pfizer Inc PFE announced overall survival (OS) results from the Phase 3 PALOMA-2 trial of Ibrance (palbociclib) combined with Novartis AG's NVS Femara (letrozole) in breast cancer setting compared to placebo.
  • After a median follow-up of seven and a half years, Ibrance/Femara combo failed to extend the lives of those breast cancer patients compared with Femara alone.
  • Patients on the Ibrance-Femara combo lived a median of 53.9 months versus 51.2 months for those in the solo Femara group. 
  • PALOMA-2 met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) in 2016 and was published in The New England Journal of Medicine in November 2016. 
  • The results demonstrated that Ibrance plus letrozole resulted in an improved median PFS of 24.8 months compared to 14.5 months with placebo plus letrozole (HR=0.580). 
  • The trial also showed that in addition to substantially delaying progressive disease, Ibrance as a first-line treatment, combined with letrozole, delayed the time to chemotherapy (38.1 months vs. 29.8 months).
  • Price Action: PFE shares closed higher by 0.95% at $53.18 on Friday.

