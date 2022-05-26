ñol

Why NRX Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Lower During Premarket On Thursday?

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2022 7:46 AM | 1 min read
  • Based on the review of approximately 460 patients, Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) determined that the evaluation of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc's NRXP Zyesami (aviptadil) should cease due to futility.
  • Aviptadil was the sole remaining investigational medicine in ACTIV-3b targeted at critical-ill COVID-19 patients.
  • ACTIV-3b study evaluated Zyesami and Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD Veklury (remdesivir) as monotherapy and in combination against placebo.
  • Also Read: NRx Pharmaceuticals Again Requests For FDA Breakthrough Therapy Status For COVID-19 Therapy.
  • The DSMB recommended stopping further randomization to Zyesami (aviptadil) due to aviptadil not meeting the futility guidelines outlined by the pre-approved analytical plan. 
  • The primary endpoint and the 90-day mortality secondary endpoint were not supportive, with 37% mortality in the aviptadil group vs. 36% in the placebo group. 
  • There were no safety concerns, and the known side effects of aviptadil (principally diarrhea and hypotension) were managed well with the protocols in place.
  • The trial is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health.
  • Price Action: NRXP shares are down 43.5% at $0.78 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 Coronaviruswhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral