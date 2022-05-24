Galapagos In-licenses Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drug Targets From Scipher Medicine

by

Scipher Medicine announced that Galapagos GLPG has exercised its option to in-license novel drug targets for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) discovered by Scipher's Spectra platform.

announced that has exercised its option to in-license novel drug targets for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) discovered by Scipher's Spectra platform. In August 2020, Galapagos and Scipher Medicine agreed to jointly validate a suite of novel IBD targets discovered by Spectra. Galapagos has the exclusive option to in-license certain validated preclinical targets for further development and commercialization.

After validation work, Galapagos is moving selected targets into the next phase of drug development, triggering a milestone payment to Scipher and making Scipher eligible to receive additional milestone-based payments.

Spectra is fueled by one of the largest patient molecular data lakes in autoimmune diseases and unique artificial intelligence network science-based algorithms. The platform identifies biologically similar patients and drug targets specific to those patients to improve response rates.

