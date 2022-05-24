Ocugen Diversifies Its Pipeline With New Cell Therapy Platform

- Ocugen Inc OCGN says it is diversifying its pipeline by introducing a Phase 3 cell therapy platform technology called NeoCart (autologous chondrocyte-derived neocartilage).
- Recently, the FDA granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to NeoCart to repair full-thickness lesions of the knee cartilage in adults.
- NeoCart is a three-dimensional tissue-engineered disc of new cartilage manufactured by growing chondrocytes – the cells responsible for maintaining cartilage health – derived from the patient on a unique scaffold.
- Also See: FDA Removes Clinical Hold On Ocugen's COVID Vaccine Trial.
- NeoCart has the potential to accelerate healing and reduce pain by rebuilding a patient's damaged knee cartilage. It treats pain at the source, creating a similar, functional joint surface as it was before the injury. Ultimately, the goal is to prevent a patient's progression to osteoarthritis.
- NeoCart was acquired as a part of Ocugen's reverse merger with the original developer of the therapy, Histogenics, in 2019.
- Details of the NeoCart development program will be shared at a future date.
- Price Action: OCGN shares are up 0.91% at $2.21 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
