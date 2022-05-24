QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Ocugen Diversifies Its Pipeline With New Cell Therapy Platform

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 9:30 AM | 1 min read
  • Ocugen Inc OCGN says it is diversifying its pipeline by introducing a Phase 3 cell therapy platform technology called NeoCart (autologous chondrocyte-derived neocartilage). 
  • Recently, the FDA granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to NeoCart to repair full-thickness lesions of the knee cartilage in adults.
  • NeoCart is a three-dimensional tissue-engineered disc of new cartilage manufactured by growing chondrocytes – the cells responsible for maintaining cartilage health – derived from the patient on a unique scaffold. 
  • Also See: FDA Removes Clinical Hold On Ocugen's COVID Vaccine Trial.
  • NeoCart has the potential to accelerate healing and reduce pain by rebuilding a patient's damaged knee cartilage. It treats pain at the source, creating a similar, functional joint surface as it was before the injury. Ultimately, the goal is to prevent a patient's progression to osteoarthritis. 
  • NeoCart was acquired as a part of Ocugen's reverse merger with the original developer of the therapy, Histogenics, in 2019.
  • Details of the NeoCart development program will be shared at a future date.
  • Price Action: OCGN shares are up 0.91% at $2.21 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareSmall CapFDAMoversTrading IdeasGeneral