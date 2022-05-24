Pfizer's Ulcerative Colitis Candidate Shows Remission In Over 30% Of Patients In Pivotal Studies

- Pfizer Inc PFE has announced detailed results from two pivotal studies from ELEVATE UC Phase 3 program evaluating etrasimod for active ulcerative colitis (UC).
- The drug, etrasimod, was Pfizer's key asset in its $6.7 billion deal for Arena Pharmaceuticals last year.
- UC is an inflammatory bowel disease that affects around 3.8 million people in North America and Europe.
- In its 52-week, 433-patient study, 32.1% of etrasimod patients were in clinical remission after one year, compared with 6.7% for those who got a placebo.
- Twelve weeks into that trial, clinical remission was 27% among etrasimod recipients versus 7.4% in the placebo arm.
- In a separate 12-week study, Pfizer said clinical remission was achieved among 24.8% of patients receiving etrasimod compared to 15.2% of patients receiving a placebo.
- Treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs), including serious AEs, were similar between treatment groups.
- The most common treatment-emergent AEs were headaches, UC worsening, COVID-19 infection, dizziness, pyrexia, arthralgia, abdominal pain, and nausea.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.62% at $52.55 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
