Why PolyPid Shares Are Gaining Today

The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has recommended concluding enrollment in PolyPid Ltd's PYPD SHIELD I Phase 3 study of D-PLEX100 to prevent surgical site infections (SSIs) abdominal tissue surgery.

The suggestion follows the DSMB review of unblinded efficacy data from the first 750 enrolled patients.

The SHIELD I study is designed to demonstrate at least a 50% reduction in incisional SSIs in the D-PLEX100 treatment arm compared to the control arm.

The company anticipates reporting topline results by the end of Q3 of 2022, followed by potential US and European marketing applications targeted for 1H of 2023.

D-PLEX100, PolyPid's lead product candidate, is designed to provide local prolonged, and controlled anti-bacterial activity directly at the surgical site to prevent SSIs.

