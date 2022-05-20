QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

FDA Places Clinical Hold On Foghorn Therapeutics' Early-Stage Blood Cancer Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 20, 2022 6:25 AM | 1 min read
  • The FDA has instituted a clinical hold on Foghorn Therapeutics Inc's FHTX Phase 1 dose-escalation study of FHD-286 in relapsed and/or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). 
  • The FDA initiated the partial clinical hold following the report of a recent death that occurred in a subject with potential differentiation syndrome. 
  • Differentiation syndrome is associated with AML/MDS therapeutics that induce differentiation, an effect that is believed to be on-target for the proposed mechanism of action for FHD-286. 
  • Also See: Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Surges After $1.5B Cancer Pact With Eli Lilly.
  • The FDA has requested a review of the safety database, risk mitigation strategies, and clinical activity breakdown across dose levels.
  • Patients currently enrolled in the dose-escalation Phase 1 study of FHD-286 in AML/MDS and benefitting from treatment may continue to receive treatment. However, no new patients can be enrolled. 
  • The partial hold does not apply to the FHD-286 dose-escalation Phase 1 study in metastatic uveal melanoma.
  • Until Foghorn has resolved the partial clinical hold for the AML/MDS study, the company is suspending guidance on the timing of the data release for the dose-escalation phase of the FHD-286 program.
  • Price Action: FHTX shares closed 24.9% lower at $8.60 during after-hours trading on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapFDAMoversTrading IdeasGeneral