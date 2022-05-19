Calliditas' Kinpeygo Receives CHMP Backing For Kidney Disease

by

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending conditional approval for Calliditas Therapeutics AB's CALT Kinpeygo for primary immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy (IgAN).

Kinpeygo for primary immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy (IgAN). The opinion covers adult patients at risk of rapid disease progression with a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) ≥1.5 g/gram.

Calliditas Shares Rally After FDA's Accelerated Approval For Budesonide For Kidney Disease. If confirmed by the European Commission (EC), Kinpeygo will be the first and only approved treatment for IgAN, a rare, progressive autoimmune disease of the kidney.

Upon approval Kinpeygo, which was developed under Nefecon, will be marketed exclusively by STADA Arzneimittel AG.

A final decision by the EC is anticipated in Q3 2022.

Price Action: CALT shares are up 14.50% at $18.31 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

