Calliditas Shares Rally After FDA's Accelerated Approval For Budesonide For Kidney Disease
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 6:26am   Comments
The FDA has approved Calliditas Therapeutics AB's (NASDAQ: CALT) Tarpeyo (budesonide) to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) at risk of rapid disease progression.

  • This indication is approved under accelerated approval. 
  • It has not been established whether Tarpeyo slows kidney function decline in patients with IgAN. 
  • Continued approval may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory clinical trial.
  • Related Link: Calliditas Takes 100% Control Of Genkyotex.
  • The accelerated approval is based on Phase 3 study data that showed a statistically significant 34% reduction in proteinuria from baseline vs. 5% with RASi alone (n=102) at nine months. 
  • The treatment effects for the primary endpoint of UPCR at nine months were consistent across key subgroups, including key demographic and baseline disease characteristics.
  • It is expected that Tarpeyo will be available in the U.S. early in the Q1 of 2022. 
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: CALT shares are up 39% at $25.90 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

