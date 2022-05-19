Read Why Did Tricida Stop VALOR-CKD Renal Outcomes Trial Early

by

Tricida Inc TCDA said that, as anticipated, it is stopping its VALOR-CKD renal outcomes trial early for administrative reasons under the existing study protocol to allow for six months of financial runway following topline results, currently anticipated in early Q4 2022.

VALOR-CKD trial, initiated in 2018, was designed to evaluate veverimer's ability to slow CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD.

As of May 18, the average treatment duration of the 1480 subjects was approximately 25 months, and the trial had accrued 237 subjects with positively adjudicated primary endpoint events.

The trial will continue to accrue primary endpoint events as clinical trial subjects complete their participation in the study, which, for the last subject, is currently projected to occur in Q3 of 2022.

Tricida announced in November 2021 that there was a substantial likelihood that it would not have adequate resources to continue the VALOR-CKD trial to reach the protocol-specified target of 511 subjects, which Tricida anticipated would not be reached until 2024.

Price Action: TCDA shares are down 1.67% at $9.41 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

