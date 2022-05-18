QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Keros Therapeutics Posts Preliminary Data Early-Stage KER-012 Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 12:38 PM | 1 min read
  • Keros Therapeutics Inc KROS announced preliminary topline results from Part 1 of its Phase 1 trial evaluating single and multiple ascending doses of KER-012 in healthy postmenopausal volunteers.
  • KER-012 was generally well tolerated in Part 1 at dose levels up to 5 mg/kg, the highest dose level tested when administered as a single dose. 
  • While one subject withdrew consent after receiving a single 1.5 mg/kg dose of KER-012 and did not complete the safety follow-up, there were no discontinuations due to treatment-related adverse events in Part 1 of this trial. 
  • No serious adverse events were reported. Additionally, most of the adverse events observed in Part 1 of this trial were mild in severity.
  • Part 2 is ongoing, with dosing for Cohort 3 of Part 2 initiated at 4.5 mg/kg of KER-012. Keros expects to report data from Part 2 in 2H 2022.
  • After completing this Phase 1 clinical trial, Keros expects to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of KER-012 in patients with PAH and expects to share the trial design for the Phase 2 clinical trial in early 2023.
  • Price Action: KROS shares traded 17.50% lower at $38.25 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsPhase 1 TrialBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapGeneral