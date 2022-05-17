Sorrento Starts Mid-Stage Study Of Abivertinib In Prostate Cancer

by

The FDA has signed off Sorrento Therapeutics Inc's SRNE investigational new drug application (IND) for Abivertinib (Fujovee) for Phase 2 MAVERICK study in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

The MAVERICK trial will be conducted as an open-label study of Abivertinib with abiraterone in up to 100 participants harboring the adrenal-permissive HSD3β1 allele (heterozygous or homozygous).

The study's primary objective is to evaluate the efficacy of Abivertinib with abiraterone for 6-month radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS).

The primary endpoint is the 6-month rPFS.

Sorrento Therapeutics' partner, China Oncology Focus Limited, a subsidiary of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited, has completed the patient enrollment for a Phase 3 trial of socazolimab in extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer.

A total of 498 patients have been enrolled in the study. An interim analysis is expected to be conducted in April 2023.

Price Action: SRNE shares are up 8.68% at $1.57 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

