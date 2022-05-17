QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Sorrento Starts Mid-Stage Study Of Abivertinib In Prostate Cancer

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 3:52 PM | 1 min read
  • The FDA has signed off Sorrento Therapeutics Inc's SRNE investigational new drug application (IND) for Abivertinib (Fujovee) for Phase 2 MAVERICK study in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). 
  • The MAVERICK study will be conducted in a partnership with the Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials Consortium and will enroll participants with both abiraterone-naïve and abiraterone-progressing mCRPC. 
  • The MAVERICK trial will be conducted as an open-label study of Abivertinib with abiraterone in up to 100 participants harboring the adrenal-permissive HSD3β1 allele (heterozygous or homozygous). 
  • The study's primary objective is to evaluate the efficacy of Abivertinib with abiraterone for 6-month radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS). 
  • The primary endpoint is the 6-month rPFS. 
  • Sorrento Therapeutics' partner, China Oncology Focus Limited, a subsidiary of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited, has completed the patient enrollment for a Phase 3 trial of socazolimab in extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer.
  • A total of 498 patients have been enrolled in the study. An interim analysis is expected to be conducted in April 2023.
  • Price Action: SRNE shares are up 8.68% at $1.57 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral