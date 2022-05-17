Aytu BioPharma Plans To Divest / Discontinue Non Core Assets

by

Aytu BioPharma Inc AYTU will divest or discontinue non-core, unprofitable products, including Cefaclor, Flexichamber, Tuzistra XR, generic Tussionex, and Zolpimist.

Aytu expects to improve gross margins for its ADHD product franchise by transferring manufacturing to a well-established, global commercial manufacturing organization, a transition expected to occur in mid-2023.

Aytu is commercializing two novel Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) products, Adzenys XR-ODT and Cotempla XR-ODT, and pediatric products Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, and Karbinal ER.

Aytu has grown its ADHD prescriptions by 11% Y/Y YTD and its pediatric prescriptions by 18%.

Q3 sales increased 79% Y/Y to $24.2M, the highest revenue in company history.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $27.6 million as of March 31.

The company reported a Q3 loss of $(53.1) compared to $(25.5) million a year ago, impacted by an impairment charge of $45.2 million.

Price Action: Monday, AYTU shares closed 5.85% lower at $0.49 on Monday.

