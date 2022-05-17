QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Aytu BioPharma Plans To Divest / Discontinue Non Core Assets

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 7:29 AM | 1 min read
  • Aytu BioPharma Inc AYTU will divest or discontinue non-core, unprofitable products, including Cefaclor, Flexichamber, Tuzistra XR, generic Tussionex, and Zolpimist. 
  • Aytu expects to improve gross margins for its ADHD product franchise by transferring manufacturing to a well-established, global commercial manufacturing organization, a transition expected to occur in mid-2023.
  • Aytu is commercializing two novel Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) products, Adzenys XR-ODT and Cotempla XR-ODT, and pediatric products Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, and Karbinal ER.
  • Aytu has grown its ADHD prescriptions by 11% Y/Y YTD and its pediatric prescriptions by 18%.
  • Q3 sales increased 79% Y/Y to $24.2M, the highest revenue in company history.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $27.6 million as of March 31.
  • The company reported a Q3 loss of $(53.1) compared to $(25.5) million a year ago, impacted by an impairment charge of $45.2 million.
  • Price Action: Monday, AYTU shares closed 5.85% lower at $0.49 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechEarningsNewsPenny StocksHealth CareGeneral