Sanofi Says Sarclisa Shows 'Unprecedented Median Progression-Free Survival' In Multiple Myeloma Patients

- Sanofi SA SNY shared the latest results from the Phase 3 IKEMA trial evaluating Sarclisa (isatuximab) in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma receiving a proteasome inhibitor therapy.
- Sarclisa combined with carfilzomib and dexamethasone (Kd) demonstrated a median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 35.7 months, compared to 19.2 months in patients treated with Kd alone.
- Following the FDA recommendations on censoring rules, the analysis showed an mPFS of 41.7 months for Sarclisa combination therapy compared to 20.8 months in patients treated with Kd alone.
- The time to next treatment for patients treated with Sarclisa combination therapy was 44.9 months versus those treated with Kd alone at 25 months.
- The safety and tolerability of Sarclisa observed in this analysis were consistent with the safety profile of Sarclisa in other clinical trials, with no new safety signals observed.
