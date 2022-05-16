Sanofi Says Sarclisa Shows 'Unprecedented Median Progression-Free Survival' In Multiple Myeloma Patients

by

Sanofi SA SNY shared the latest results from the Phase 3 IKEMA trial evaluating Sarclisa (isatuximab) in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma receiving a proteasome inhibitor therapy.

Sarclisa combined with carfilzomib and dexamethasone (Kd) demonstrated a median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 35.7 months, compared to 19.2 months in patients treated with Kd alone.

Following the FDA recommendations on censoring rules, the analysis showed an mPFS of 41.7 months for Sarclisa combination therapy compared to 20.8 months in patients treated with Kd alone.

The time to next treatment for patients treated with Sarclisa combination therapy was 44.9 months versus those treated with Kd alone at 25 months.

The safety and tolerability of Sarclisa observed in this analysis were consistent with the safety profile of Sarclisa in other clinical trials, with no new safety signals observed.

