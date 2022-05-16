Inventiva Raises €50M Debt Financing To Fund Its Lead Program In NASH Patients

- Inventiva IVA has signed a €50 million bullet credit facility agreement with the European Investment Bank.
- The company plans to use the facility for its preclinical and clinical pipeline, including to help fund a portion of its Phase 3 clinical trial of lanifibranor in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
- Related: Inventiva Posts Results of Clinical Thorough QT Study Of Lanifibranor.
- The facility is divided into two tranches of €25 million each. The disbursement of Tranche A is subject to the completion of certain conditions precedent specified in the credit facility agreement.
- Tranche B is subject to the full drawdown of Tranche A and the achievement of certain conditions precedents.
- It is expected that the reimbursement of the interests and capital of this credit facility will happen after the publication of the headline results of part 1 of the Phase 3 trial of lanifibranor in patients with NASH, expected in 2H 2024.
- Price Action: IVA shares are up 3.40% at $9.10 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.