Inventiva Raises €50M Debt Financing To Fund Its Lead Program In NASH Patients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2022 12:24 PM | 1 min read
  • Inventiva IVA has signed a €50 million bullet credit facility agreement with the European Investment Bank.
  • The company plans to use the facility for its preclinical and clinical pipeline, including to help fund a portion of its Phase 3 clinical trial of lanifibranor in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • Related: Inventiva Posts Results of Clinical Thorough QT Study Of Lanifibranor.
  • The facility is divided into two tranches of €25 million each. The disbursement of Tranche A is subject to the completion of certain conditions precedent specified in the credit facility agreement. 
  • Tranche B is subject to the full drawdown of Tranche A and the achievement of certain conditions precedents. 
  • It is expected that the reimbursement of the interests and capital of this credit facility will happen after the publication of the headline results of part 1 of the Phase 3 trial of lanifibranor in patients with NASH, expected in 2H 2024. 
  • Price Action: IVA shares are up 3.40% at $9.10 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

