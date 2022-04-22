QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Are Vallon Pharma Shares Surging Today

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 22, 2022 9:59 AM | 1 min read
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc VLON has engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co Inc to evaluate strategic alternatives for the Company to maximize shareholder value.
  • Vallon is focused on the development of new medications for CNS disorders.
  • Ladenburg will advise Vallon on the strategic review process, including exploring the potential for a possible merger, business combination, investment into the Company, purchase, license, or other acquisition of assets. 
  • Also Read: Why Vallon Pharma Shares Are Staring At 52-Week Low Today.
  • The Company continues to assess the best path forward for ADAIR, its novel abuse-deterrent formulation of amphetamine for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy, and ADMIR, its novel abuse-deterrent formulation of methylphenidate (Ritalin). 
  • The Company is also streamlining its operations to preserve its capital and cash resources.
  • Price Action: VLON shares are up 100.1% at $2.26 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral