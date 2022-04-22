Why Are Vallon Pharma Shares Surging Today

by

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc VLON has engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co Inc to evaluate strategic alternatives for the Company to maximize shareholder value.

has engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co Inc to evaluate strategic alternatives for the Company to maximize shareholder value. Vallon is focused on the development of new medications for CNS disorders.

Ladenburg will advise Vallon on the strategic review process, including exploring the potential for a possible merger, business combination, investment into the Company, purchase, license, or other acquisition of assets.

Also Read: Why Vallon Pharma Shares Are Staring At 52-Week Low Today.

Why Vallon Pharma Shares Are Staring At 52-Week Low Today. The Company continues to assess the best path forward for ADAIR, its novel abuse-deterrent formulation of amphetamine for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy, and ADMIR, its novel abuse-deterrent formulation of methylphenidate (Ritalin).

The Company is also streamlining its operations to preserve its capital and cash resources.

Price Action: VLON shares are up 100.1% at $2.26 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.