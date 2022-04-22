Why Are Vallon Pharma Shares Surging Today

- Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc VLON has engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co Inc to evaluate strategic alternatives for the Company to maximize shareholder value.
- Vallon is focused on the development of new medications for CNS disorders.
- Ladenburg will advise Vallon on the strategic review process, including exploring the potential for a possible merger, business combination, investment into the Company, purchase, license, or other acquisition of assets.
- The Company continues to assess the best path forward for ADAIR, its novel abuse-deterrent formulation of amphetamine for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy, and ADMIR, its novel abuse-deterrent formulation of methylphenidate (Ritalin).
- The Company is also streamlining its operations to preserve its capital and cash resources.
- Price Action: VLON shares are up 100.1% at $2.26 during the market session on the last check Friday.
