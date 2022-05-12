QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Rockwell Medical Submits Additional Data For IND Application For Iron Deficiency Candidate

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2022 10:53 AM | 1 min read
  • Rockwell Medical Inc RMTI has provided the FDA with the supplemental data requested by the agency in December 2021 for its pending Investigational New Drug (IND) application of Ferric Pyrophosphate Citrate (FPC) for iron deficiency.
  • The IND supports the proposed Phase 2 trial of FPC for treating iron deficiency anemia and maintaining hemoglobin in patients receiving infusion therapy in the home setting.
  • The additional data relate to the physical, chemical, and microbiological stability of FPC in support of the suggested method of administration in the Phase 2 protocol.
  • Also Read: Why Are Rockwell Medical Shares Surging Wednesday?
  • The FDA has 30 days to review the additional data. The company would expect the trial to start shortly after the review period ends.
  • Separately, Rockwell Medical announced a 1-for-11 reverse split effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on May 13.
  • At Rockwell's Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 9, the company's stockholders approved the Reverse Stock Split ratio of not less than 1-for-2 and not more than 1-for-15.
  • Price Action: RMTI shares are down 33.40% at $0.21 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareFDAStock SplitMoversTrading IdeasGeneral