Eli Lilly's Olumiant Becomes First FDA Approved Immunomodulatory Treatment For COVID-19

- The FDA approved Eli Lilly And Co's LLY Olumiant (baricitinib) for COVID-19 in hospitalized adults requiring supplemental oxygen, mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).
- Olumiant is the first immunomodulatory treatment for COVID-19 to receive FDA approval.
- The FDA first issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Olumiant combined with remdesivir to treat COVID-19 in hospitalized adults and pediatric patients in November 2020.
- In July 2021, the FDA revised the EUA to authorize Olumiant as a standalone treatment.
- Olumiant remains under EUA status for hospitalized pediatric patients 2 to less than 18 years of age requiring supplemental oxygen, mechanical ventilation, or ECMO.
- The FDA has revised the Letter of Authorization and associated fact sheets to remove the population covered under the approved indication.
