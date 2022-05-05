Pressure BioSciences Signs Multi-Year Manufacturing Agreement; To Be First Product Commercially Sold Into Consumer Market Containing UST-Produced Nanoemulsion

Image sourced from Unsplash

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced that it has signed a multi-year development and manufacturing agreement with Safer Medical of Montana (“SMM”). This Agreement covers the development of final product formulations followed by commercial production.

All products will contain high quality nanoemulsions of oils in water, spanning a variety of active ingredients, produced using PBI’s revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) platform. PBI and SMM are committed to completing the final formulation development for their first jointly developed product – a CBD topical spray - before May 31, 2022, followed by the manufacture of two pilot runs in June. Production for commercial sale is expected to begin in Q3 2022, under PBI’s recently announced Early Access Program. These products will be the first to be commercially sold into the consumer market that contains UST-produced nanoemulsions.

PBI’s Chairman, Jeffrey N. Peterson, commented: “As announced on April 27, PBI determined that the pressing immediate demand for UST-produced nanoemulsions required us to make an Early Access production program available to existing and new customers. We are continuing to advance our announced plans to have UST platform systems and laboratory development and production facilities operational in late 2022. As the PBI team continues to work on UST nanoemulsions formulation development for a number of companies in diverse markets (nutraceuticals, cosmetics, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals), we are evaluating which of these customers are appropriate for inclusion in this Early Access Program.”

Mr. John B. Hollister, Director of Sales and Marketing at PBI, shared: "It is an exciting challenge to have customers pushing us to move faster into the launch of our UST processing services. We’ve been completing “proof of concept” runs for a number of companies in different markets, and each of them has been amazed by the product improvements resulting from UST processing. Along the way, we have learned a great deal about how to optimize the potential of the nanoemulsion-creation process performed within the UST platform (which has resulted in additional patent filings). One of the primary goals enabled and achieved by UST is to minimize the need for artificial and/or undesirable chemical additives that are routinely used by many current manufacturers to create and stabilize existing emulsion products at the macro, micro and nanoscales. As consumers begin to experience the clear benefits of these newly created UST nanoemulsion products, we eagerly anticipate the tectonic shifts in market expectations and dynamics that we and our partners are confident will ensue.”

Mr. Hollister continued: “It was easy for us to say yes to opening our Early Access Program for Captain George Ackerson, the CEO and Founder of Safer Medical of Montana, whose mission of helping others traces back through his modest upbringing, the Church, and his service as an OH-6/LOH helicopter pilot in Vietnam. Specifically, his commitment to improving the lives of enormous numbers of veterans suffering from chronic pain was utterly compelling. We had achieved a big head start with him, as we have already completed a number of steps towards final formulation development, and we are confident that we can take this from agreement to commercialization in a very short timeframe.”

Captain Ackerson explained, “The past eight months of working with the Pressure BioSciences team exceeded my already high expectations from the outset – and I have felt like we are part of the same team on the same mission. We are working on making a product that will deeply benefit many Veterans (and vast numbers of other patients and consumers) suffering from chronic pain and other maladies. We will be working with the not-for-profit VETERAN SERVICES TEAM, Inc. (“VST”) and will be reaching out to the Veteran Administration, as well as to our Senators in the great State of Montana to facilitate the rapid deployment of this transformational technology and resulting products. We’re planning to launch the CBD topical spray for pain relief at around $60 per bottle, which we believe will deliver an affordable, fast-acting, safe and reliable solution for so many who have long suffered with inadequate treatments and only sporadically relenting pain. We also plan to enlist help in commercializing our product from one of the nursing associations that work specifically with the veterans across our country, in addition to utilizing the existing direct sales capabilities provided through our website. We are expecting to sell over 40,000 CBD spray bottles in 2022, with the fast growth of this and other products following next year and beyond. This partnership with PBI comes at just the right time for our Company and for our future customers.”

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, PBI’s President and CEO, expanded: “The PBI team has worked extremely hard over the past several years to bring the UST platform forward to market entry. We are now in the homestretch of commercialization of UST, a truly revolutionary platform, and the best indication of the interest is that we have customers literally demanding the Early Access Program. Safer Medical is partnering with PBI to provide us with a substantial revenue split, and this is just the first of several anticipated Early Access partners for UST nanoemulsions.”

Mr. Schumacher continued: “While the launch of our East and West Coast sites for large-scale commercial development and production remains a critical goal for the Company to complete by later this year, the Early Access Program has created tremendous near-term excitement for the PBI Team and our partners. It reflects the burgeoning demand for the UST platform that is already building across multiple markets. With the diversity of UST applications that we already have moving through demonstrations and development, the potential for UST has been confirmed to us to be tremendous, and we expect that it will hasten our march towards profitability targeted for late 2023!”

