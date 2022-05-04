QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Regeneron Posts Drop In Q1 Profit As COVID Antibody Sales Hit, Shares Fall

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 4, 2022 9:56 AM | 1 min read
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN earned $11.49 per share for Q1 FY22, up 16% Y/Y, beating the $10.04 estimate. 
  • Sales increased 17% to $2.96 billion, surpassing the analysts' consensus of $2.73 billion, fueled by sales of COVID-19 treatment, REGEN-COV. 
  • The company reported a net income of $974 million, down 13%, as its COVID-19 antibody cocktail sales were hit by the FDA's decision to limit its use.
  • The company recorded no sales from the pill in the United States for the quarter, as was expected.
  • Also See: FDA Extends Review Period For Regeneron's COVID-19 Antibody Therapy.
  • Q1 U.S. Eylea sales increased 13% Y/Y to $1.52 billion. 
  • The operating margin compressed from 44% to 42.4%.
  • Guidance: For FY22, Regeneron reaffirms FY22 adjusted gross margin on product sales of 90% – 92%. 
  • It expects R&D costs of $2.9 billion - $3.1 billion, up from 2.8 billion – $3 billion expected earlier.
  • Price Action: REGN shares are down 2.50% at $644.80 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechEarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral