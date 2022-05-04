by

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN earned $11.49 per share for Q1 FY22, up 16% Y/Y, beating the $10.04 estimate.

Sales increased 17% to $2.96 billion, surpassing the analysts' consensus of $2.73 billion, fueled by sales of COVID-19 treatment, REGEN-COV.

The company reported a net income of $974 million, down 13%, as its COVID-19 antibody cocktail sales were hit by the FDA's decision to limit its use.

The company recorded no sales from the pill in the United States for the quarter, as was expected.

Q1 U.S. Eylea sales increased 13% Y/Y to $1.52 billion.

The operating margin compressed from 44% to 42.4%.

Guidance: For FY22, Regeneron reaffirms FY22 adjusted gross margin on product sales of 90% – 92%.

It expects R&D costs of $2.9 billion - $3.1 billion, up from 2.8 billion – $3 billion expected earlier.

Price Action: REGN shares are down 2.50% at $644.80 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

