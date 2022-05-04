New Data Shows Novartis' Kisqali Extends Survival In Postmenopausal Breast Cancer Setting

by

Novartis AG NVS has announced updated median overall survival (OS) results for Kisqali (ribociclib) combined with fulvestrant for postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

The final analysis demonstrated a statistically significant OS benefit for Kisqali combined with fulvestrant and a relative reduction in the risk of death by 28% compared to fulvestrant alone.

This newly updated analysis with a median follow-up of five years found that in the first-line setting, Kisqali plus fulvestrant (n=237) achieved 67.6 months median OS as compared to 51.8 months for those treated with fulvestrant alone (n=128).

Patients treated with Kisqali plus fulvestrant compared to those on fulvestrant alone experienced over 1.5 years of additional delay to subsequent use of chemotherapy (49.2 months versus 29.0 months).

With this extended follow-up, the estimated five-year survival rate was 56.5% for women who received Kisqali combined with fulvestrant compared to 42.1% for fulvestrant alone.

Price Action: NVS shares are down 0.57% at $86.98 on the last check Wednesday.

