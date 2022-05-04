New Data Shows Novartis' Kisqali Extends Survival In Postmenopausal Breast Cancer Setting

- Novartis AG NVS has announced updated median overall survival (OS) results for Kisqali (ribociclib) combined with fulvestrant for postmenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
- The analysis of patients treated in first-line with Kisqali plus fulvestrant demonstrated a significant OS benefit of nearly 16 months compared to those treated with fulvestrant alone.
- The final analysis demonstrated a statistically significant OS benefit for Kisqali combined with fulvestrant and a relative reduction in the risk of death by 28% compared to fulvestrant alone.
- This newly updated analysis with a median follow-up of five years found that in the first-line setting, Kisqali plus fulvestrant (n=237) achieved 67.6 months median OS as compared to 51.8 months for those treated with fulvestrant alone (n=128).
- Patients treated with Kisqali plus fulvestrant compared to those on fulvestrant alone experienced over 1.5 years of additional delay to subsequent use of chemotherapy (49.2 months versus 29.0 months).
- With this extended follow-up, the estimated five-year survival rate was 56.5% for women who received Kisqali combined with fulvestrant compared to 42.1% for fulvestrant alone.
- Price Action: NVS shares are down 0.57% at $86.98 on the last check Wednesday.
